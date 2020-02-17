Ethiopia: No Deal Yet on Nile Talks, Ethiopia Says

15 February 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Mawahib Abdallatif

Ethiopian officials announced on Friday that negotiations between them and Sudan and Egypt that this past week in Washington ended without a final agreement on the longstanding Nile River dispute.

Officials from the three countries met February 12 to 13 to discuss the operation of Ethiopia's Grand Renaissance Dam project on the Nile River.

Ethiopian Water Minister Seleshi Bekele indicated on his Twitter that progress had been made this week, but "more work is needed to reach an agreement by the end of the month."

Bekele said that the Ethiopian Ministry of Water and Foreign Affairs "will hold national consultations within the next week to achieve consensus on the results and the way to forward."

The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that negotiations had been completed on the components of the agreement to fill and operate the Renaissance Dam.

According to the statement, these elements include filling the dam in stages, and specific procedures to deal with droughts, protracted droughts and scarce years that may coincide with the filling process of the dam.

The negotiations also touched on provisions related to dam safety and dealing with emergency situations, as well as a binding mechanism for resolving any disputes that may arise over the interpretation or application of this agreement.

The American side announced that it would work with the World Bank in finalising the agreement and presenting it to the three countries within the next few days.

In a joint statement released by the US Treasury Department website, following the conclusion of the latest round of negotiations, Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia announced that the final agreement would be signed before the end of February.

The US Treasury said in a statement Thursday that the ministers participating in this week's talks "continued their discussions on the remaining issues necessary to reach a final agreement" and "stressed the importance of cross-border cooperation."

"The United States, with technical support from the World Bank, has agreed to facilitate preparations for a final agreement that is being considered by ministers and leaders of countries to be finalised by the end of the month," US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said.

The negotiations took place between the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Irrigation in Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia, under the auspices of US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and in the presence of representatives of the World Bank.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: East African

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Boko Haram Leader Proposes Deal to Free Chibok Girls
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Maiduguri Under Attack Hours After President Buhari's Visit
U.S. Secretary Of State to Make First Visit to Sub-Saharan Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.