Namibia: Resettled Farmers Urged to Use Land Productively

11 February 2020
New Era (Windhoek)

Otjiwarongo — Land Reform minister Utoni Nujoma has called on resettled farmers in the Otjozondjupa region to start farming productively, thereby graduating to become successful commercial farmers.

Nujoma made this call while addressing resettle farmers during the official opening of the 6th annual farmers' information sharing session at Otjiwarongo, Otjozondjupa region, on Friday.

The information sharing day, attended by over 100 resettled farmers according to Nampa, brings together hired industry experts to present to resettled farmers on different topics on improving animals and crop farming.

There are, according to the news agency, 150 farmers resettled in the Otjozondjupa region since the inception resettlement programme in 1991.

Nujoma, addressing the farmers, said the primary purpose of the information sharing session was aimed to motivate the resettled farmers on government farms to start farming productively and graduate to become successful commercial farmers.

"Therefore, let us use this opportunity to engage with these hired agricultural experts. Let us learn and find out the innovative farming methods that will prosper us under different circumstances," the news agency quoted Nujoma as saying.

However, the minister expressed concern over reluctance of some resettled farmers to pay government the lease fees as agreed per the resettlement lease agreement for their farming units.

"Dear farmers, it is important to note that the lease fees are obtained from you so that they can assist the government to acquire more farms for resettlement purposes," he said.

He further warned that the continuous failure to pay these fees may result in government cancelling the lease agreements and consequently re-allocating the government farming units to other successful applicants.

Similar farmers' information sharing sessions are also expected to take place this year in other regions where resettlement programmes exist, said Nujoma.

The Ministry of Land Reform last year said it has spent N$1.1 billion during the last five years to acquire 155 farms measuring 836 000 hectares for the resettlement of previously disadvantaged Namibian.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Boko Haram Leader Proposes Deal to Free Chibok Girls
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Jailed Rwandan Musician Mihigo Found Dead in Police Cell
Uproar Over FW De Klerk Foundation Remarks on Apartheid

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.