Mozambique: Nampula Authorities Promise Access to Information

16 February 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The authorities in the northern Mozambican province of Nampula have guaranteed that local sources of information are open and willing to cooperate with the press, respecting the basic principle of citizens' right to information.

Both the Secretary of State for Nampula, Mety Gondola, and the provincial governor, Manuel Rodrigues, gave this guarantee on Friday at a meeting they requested with journalists based in Nampula city.

At the meeting Rodrigues said he wanted to maintain the practice of close relations with the media so that the press can publish the events that mark the day-to-day life of the province.

"There are no doors for journalists. We are open to providing all the information necessary so that the activities undertaken by the government may be made available to everybody", he said. "This is the philosophy of our work, and so you should not be afraid to seek us out for clarification of any information".

For his part, Gondola played down the reports circulating according to which there is some malaise in the country due to decentralized governance, Far from rivalry, he claimed there is coordination between the Secretary of State and the governor in all activities undertaken to date.

"We are working in coordination, just as the law dictates, and we would like to tell journalists that you can count on our collaboration, so that the information you wish to transmit to the public may be as correct as possible", said Gondola. "That is in the interests of all of us, the government and the press".

The Nampula provincial secretary of the National Journalists' Union (SNJ), Herminia Francisco, recalled the exemplary relationship that journalists had enjoyed with the previous provincial government and hoped that the new government would follow the same path.

"With the previous governor and his executive, we had an increasingly healthy relationship in terms of access to sources of information", she said. "We hope that this meeting is a sign that even better days will come, since our interest is common".

According to Francisco, currently there are 99 journalists in Nampula, working for 17 different media bodies.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Boko Haram Leader Proposes Deal to Free Chibok Girls
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Jailed Rwandan Musician Mihigo Found Dead in Police Cell
Uproar Over FW De Klerk Foundation Remarks on Apartheid

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.