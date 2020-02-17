Zimbabwe: Tarumbwa's Bosso Return in Doubt

Veteran striker Obadiah Tarumbwa's possible return to Highlanders is hanging in the balance after the Bulawayo football giants failed to agree personal terms with the player amid revelations that the player's demands are out of the club's reach.

The 34-year-old forward has according to sources privy to the negotiations, made a number of demands which have stalled the negotiation process.

Tarumbwa, who spent the second half of last year on loan at Zifa Southern Region Division One side Talen Vision from Chicken Inn, is said to have requested Bosso to buy him a house, a request Bosso is unwilling to undertake.

"It looks like Tarumbwa is comfortable staying put at Talen Vision as the club has stuttered on some of the things that the player wants among them being a house," the source said.

Highlanders have spoken to him but he is still at Talen Vision as talks are still in progress, but nothing has materialised."

The source said Tarumbwa is better-remunerated at Talen Vision.

On Friday, Tarumbwa played for Talen Vision in a friendly training match.

Earlier in the day, Talen Vision representative Juma Phiri said he would engage the veteran striker to find out his position after he cleared the Bulawayo giants to discussions personal terms with the player.

"I have given Highlanders the green light to talk to Tarumbwa and agree on personal terms so that he can move if he wants to and Highlanders have not come back to me," Phiri said.

"I will talk to him to hear what he has to say. In the meantime he will be training with us."

Highlanders wrote to Talen Vision requesting for the services of Tarumbwa and the lower tier club gave them the leeway to engage with the former Chicken Inn striker saying they would not stand in Tarumbwa's way if he wanted to move.

Veterans Mkhokheli Dube, released by FC Platinum and Michelle Katsvairo, who had signed with Ngezi Platinum Stars and former CAPS United goalkeeper Chris Mverechena are training with Highlanders,

Bosso's coach Mark Harrison has indicated the Bulawayo giants will be adding a few faces to the team for the 2020 season.

Club chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube last week said, Highlanders will register 25 players this year minus developmental players and will not be promoting any player from their developmental side Bosso 90.

Bosso have already released several players such as Zambian Peter Nyirenda, Mbekezeli Sibanda, Russell Chifura, Vincent Moyo and Munyaradzi Chitambwe.