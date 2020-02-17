Angola: Inamet Foresees Heavy Rain in Several Provinces

16 February 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The National Institute of Meteorology and Geophysics (INAMET) foresees, until 6 pm on Sunday, for the northern region of the country, the occurrence of showers or moderate to heavy rain, sometimes accompanied by thunderstorms in some municipalities in the provinces of Zaire, Cabinda, Lunda Sul, Lunda Norte, Malanje and Uíge.

According to INAMET, in the same region of the national territory the sky will be partly cloudy during the afternoon, with periods of very cloudy during the dawn and morning in almost the entire region and light to moderate rain in some municipalities in the provinces of Luanda, Bengo and Cuanza Sul.

For the center of the country, partly cloudy skies will be recorded in the province of Benguela, with periods of very cloudy skies in the morning in Huambo, Bié and Moxico. There is a possibility of moderate to heavy rain in some municipalities in Moxico, Huambo and Bié, as well as drizzle or light rain in Benguela.

In the southern region of the country, the institute predicts a little cloudy sky in the province of Namibe and partly cloudy in Huíla, Cunene and Cuando Cubango, with moderate to heavy rain, sometimes accompanied by thunder in some locations in Cuando Cubango and Huíla , light rain in some municipalities in the province of Cunene.

The extreme temperatures (minimum and maximum) expected for the main cities of Angola are: Luanda 25/33, N'dalatando 18/33, Cuito 15/28, Cabinda 26/33, Malanje 18/31, Luena 18/31, Sumbe 25/35, Dundo 21/33, Lubango 19/28 Caxito 25/35, Saurimo 19/29, Menongue 18/31, Mbanza Congo 21/35, Benguela 25/31, Moçamedes 21/31, Uíge 19/32, Huambo 12/27 and Ondjiva with 21/33 degrees celsius.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

