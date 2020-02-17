Angola Has Only 20 Percent of Local Content Companies Certified

16 February 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola has only 600 national companies with local content, of the more than 3000 that are included in the oil sector database, are certified by the Business Support Center (CAE), which represents 20% of the total of this number, said last Friday the national director of Fomento f Staff and the Value Chain, Domingos Francisco.

The oil sector is very demanding in terms of safety, efficient staff, trained managers, among other requirements that many companies are unable to meet and exclude themselves, said the official, who spoke to the press at the Local Suppliers Forum.

He appealed to companies not certified by CAE to complete the necessary procedures for their qualification and to participate in the tenders published by the oil companies operating in the country.

He referred to the drafting of a new law that regulates the activity of local content and will require program contracts, national development plans, creation of a management and regulatory body for this activity in the country, among other changes.

In his turn, the Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Diamantino Azevedo, considered that national companies with national content have a certain dynamic in their actions in support of oil activity.

He said there are signs of improvements in the work environment of local content companies that aim to provide better comfort for their insertion, without forgetting training, efficiency and greater competitiveness.

