Angola: Petro Defeat d'Agosto in Basketball 'Classic'

16 February 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Petro de Luanda won this Saturday, 1º de Agosto, by 95-92, with a very balanced final touch, where until 34 seconds the result was still uncertain, in the pavilion of Cidadela.

At half-time, the oil team was already winning by 50-39.

For the fourth round of the third stage of the regular phase of the competition, the contestants lived up to the "classic", with Petro's athletes being more serene and always ahead of the scoreboard until the final whistle.

With this victory, Petro de Luanda cement the leading of the competition, with 35 points, while 1º de Agosto remain in second, with 32 pts

