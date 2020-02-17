Botswana: Great North Tigers, Motlakase Share Spoils

Francistown — A game between Great North Tigers (GNT) and Motlakase Power Dynamos ended with a 2-2 draw during the Debswana First Division North match played at Old Francistown Stadium on February 16.

The game, which was played under good weather conditions, saw positive energy from both teams as they launched attacks after attacks from both angles. Otsile Ofentse proved to be a thorn in

GNT's front position as he launched attacks from the onset, but his let down was missing the chances to score.

On the fourth minute, Ofentse tried his luck when he hit over the bar trying to score. He missed a golden opportunity on the 23rd minute when he was in a favourable position as the ball went far from the post.

Motlakase also tried its luck when William Onkgopotse, Tshepo Tapiso and Keaboka Masome pressed hard on GNT's defence, trying to hit back of the net, but to no luck as they failed to utilise the given spaces. The first half ended with both teams at a nil score.

In the second half, GNT came back to the game looking positive and pressed hard on Motlakase's defence as they were looking for an opening goal.

In a cross taken by Keabetswe Mpitse on the 49th minute, Mbatshi Machongo finished it well and scored an opening goal for GNT. After the goal, the team started pressing hard on their opponents as they launched more attacks when going to the front.

They found the back of the net by Babotseng Maphosa from a free-kick that was well taken by Buyani Kgomotso on the 52nd minute, hence leading by 2-0. Their joy was however cut short as Motlakase lads pressed hard on GNT's defence until they got a goal by Lebogang Gabalathe from a cross that was taken by Kemiso Nswazi on the 69th minute.

After that goal, Motlakase players came back to the game with a positive attitude and even a different system, which forced GNT's defence to lose concentration as they were playing with two strikers who were launching more attacks.

Motlakase lads equalised on the second minutes of referee additional time from a direct kick that was taken by Tshepo Tapiso.

GNT's coach, Ndiyapo Letsholathebe said his team missed a lot of chances that were created, attributing this to his decision to use young players who were bound to make such mistakes. He, however, said this was an opportunity for the young players to learn.

"Our plan this season is to not relegate from the league, hence we will try to either draw or win each of the games we are playing", he said.

On the other hand, Motlakase coach, Thabo Mogale said they started the game well from the onset as their plan was not to concede on the first half.

Furthermore, he said their reaction on the first half was a bit low while their opponents were a bit fast.

He said they changed the system by introducing the striker, which forced their opponents to play long balls, hence managing to get a goal.

Meanwhile, on other games played Saturday, Sua Flamingoes won 2-1 against Sankoyo Bush Bucks while it was a draw for Nico and Maun Terrors.

Green lovers won 1-0 against Francistown City Greens while Tonota FC walloped Santa Green 2-1.

Source : BOPA