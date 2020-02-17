East Africa: Angola Marks Restoration of Rwanda, Uganda Confidence

Luanda — The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Manuel Domingos Augusto, considered the improvement of relations between the Republics of Rwanda and Uganda, as "a clear sign of the restoration of mutual trust", within the framework of the peace agreements signed last August, in Luanda.

The head of Angolan diplomacy expressed satisfaction at the 3rd Meeting of the Ad Hoc Committee for the implementation of the Luanda Memorandum of Understanding between the Republics of Rwanda and Uganda, held last Friday in Kigali, Rwanda.

He said it was "an enormous honor" to witness the strides reached and that it demonstrates the political will of the two countries to improve bilateral relations, namely, the normalization of the free movement of people and goods on the common border.

He said that since the last meeting, important steps have been taken, such as the release of nationals from both countries, and the continued identification of individuals still in detention.

"We believe we are on the right path towards achieving peace, stability, good neighborliness and economic integration," he declared.

At the end of the work, a statement was issued that enshrines, among others, the commitment of the parties to protect the human rights of the citizens of both countries, in compliance with the rule of law and international humanitarian law.

The parties undertook to finalize the Extradition Treaty to be signed in the presence of the Heads of State at the 4th Quadripartite Summit to be held next February 21st at the common border of Gatuna / Katuna.

The Kigali meeting complies with the terms contained in the Luanda Memorandum of Understanding, signed on 21 August 2019, under the auspices of the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, and the counterpart of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Félix Tshissekedi, in the presence of President Denis Sassou-Nguesso, from Congo.

The III Quadripartite Summit of Heads of State and Government took place on 2 February, in Luanda.

Right after the summit, on his Twitter account, President João Lourenço informed that "another step was taken towards normalizing relations between Uganda and Rwanda, which had been in conflict for several decades".