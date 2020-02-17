Botswana: Masitaoka Football Club Boost Promotion Chances

16 February 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Pako Lebanna

Gaborone — Molepolole club Masitaoka on Saturday afternoon extended their lead at the top of Debswana First Division South with a 2-0 victory over Mogoditshane Fighters.

In a six-pointer hosted by second-placed Fighters at their ground in Mogoditshane, the two sides had entered the tie just two points adrift, Fighters needing a win to go top by a single point.

But goals by Christopher Lemme and Emmanuel Ditodi gave visitors Masitaoka the win as Majatlhaga extended their lead to five points, reaching 35 points, Fighters still second rooted on 30 points.

With just six games left, Masitaoka gave their chances of finishing top and earning promotion to the Premier League a boost, though dynamics could still yet change.

Early into the well attended match, Lemme controlled well in the box, turned but saw his shot go wide.

On the other end, Fighters saw an effort by their veteran striker Khumbulani Madziba go over the bar in the fifth minute.

Masitaoka then took the lead in the 10th minute.

Lemme displayed good striker's instincts in the Fighters danger zone to neatly strike past Kenewang Arabang and open the visitor's account.

Majatlhaga later spurned a good chance to extend their lead when their Nigerian winger Tolani Olaoye missed a gilt-edged chance.

Unmarked just inside the box, Olaoye tried to score on the far post, but shot just wide.

Fighters were second best in a first half, where Masitaoka midfield trio, Tiro Pheresi, Koketso Majafi and Kakanyo Keithubile dictated terms.

Fighters suffered a further setback when full-back Otsile Modisane was injured and had to be rushed to the hospital, forcing Brazilians' coach Thaloba 'Machine' Thaga into an unplanned substitution.

Before the break, Madziba tried to earn the hosts parity, but Selolwane was well-positioned to produce a one-handed save.

Early in the second half, Madziba, who was the focal point of Fighters' attacking play, saw his close-range header tipped over by Selolwane.

Masitaoka then extended their lead just after the hour mark. A well-weighted Koketso Majafi pass located Ditodi, who struck past Arabang to make it 2-0 in the 62nd minute.

In the last half hour of the match, Fighters started dominating play in the middle of the park, substitute Kenamile Mani spraying passes.

But with little action in their final third, the Brazilians could not claw their way back into the contest.

Late on, Fighters substitute, winger Thuso Kekaetswe saw his shot saved by Masitaoka goal minder Selolwane as the match ended with Coach Nelson Olebile's Majatlhaga side triumphant.

Source : BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Botswana Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Boko Haram Leader Proposes Deal to Free Chibok Girls
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Jailed Rwandan Musician Mihigo Found Dead in Police Cell
Uproar Over FW De Klerk Foundation Remarks on Apartheid

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.