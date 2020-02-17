Botswana: Masitaoka Football Club Boost Promotion Chances

Gaborone — Molepolole club Masitaoka on Saturday afternoon extended their lead at the top of Debswana First Division South with a 2-0 victory over Mogoditshane Fighters.

In a six-pointer hosted by second-placed Fighters at their ground in Mogoditshane, the two sides had entered the tie just two points adrift, Fighters needing a win to go top by a single point.

But goals by Christopher Lemme and Emmanuel Ditodi gave visitors Masitaoka the win as Majatlhaga extended their lead to five points, reaching 35 points, Fighters still second rooted on 30 points.

With just six games left, Masitaoka gave their chances of finishing top and earning promotion to the Premier League a boost, though dynamics could still yet change.

Early into the well attended match, Lemme controlled well in the box, turned but saw his shot go wide.

On the other end, Fighters saw an effort by their veteran striker Khumbulani Madziba go over the bar in the fifth minute.

Masitaoka then took the lead in the 10th minute.

Lemme displayed good striker's instincts in the Fighters danger zone to neatly strike past Kenewang Arabang and open the visitor's account.

Majatlhaga later spurned a good chance to extend their lead when their Nigerian winger Tolani Olaoye missed a gilt-edged chance.

Unmarked just inside the box, Olaoye tried to score on the far post, but shot just wide.

Fighters were second best in a first half, where Masitaoka midfield trio, Tiro Pheresi, Koketso Majafi and Kakanyo Keithubile dictated terms.

Fighters suffered a further setback when full-back Otsile Modisane was injured and had to be rushed to the hospital, forcing Brazilians' coach Thaloba 'Machine' Thaga into an unplanned substitution.

Before the break, Madziba tried to earn the hosts parity, but Selolwane was well-positioned to produce a one-handed save.

Early in the second half, Madziba, who was the focal point of Fighters' attacking play, saw his close-range header tipped over by Selolwane.

Masitaoka then extended their lead just after the hour mark. A well-weighted Koketso Majafi pass located Ditodi, who struck past Arabang to make it 2-0 in the 62nd minute.

In the last half hour of the match, Fighters started dominating play in the middle of the park, substitute Kenamile Mani spraying passes.

But with little action in their final third, the Brazilians could not claw their way back into the contest.

Late on, Fighters substitute, winger Thuso Kekaetswe saw his shot saved by Masitaoka goal minder Selolwane as the match ended with Coach Nelson Olebile's Majatlhaga side triumphant.

Source : BOPA