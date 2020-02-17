Botswana: Miscellaneous Woes Deepen

Gaborone — Miscellaneous FC coach Otsile Koolese is hopeful that his charges will soon find a rhythm and pull out of the dreaded relegation zone.

Mmeselane, as the Serowe based side is fondly known in football circles, is currently languishing at the bottom of the BTC Premiership league log with nine points from 19 games played in the campaign.

However, Koolese was adamant in a post match interview on February 16 that his boys would soon inject a killer instinct and collect all the maximum points.

Miscellaneous lost 0-2 to Gaborone United.

Buoyed by their last victory against the struggling Molepolole City Stars, the Serowe side came into the game with great determination and thwarted all efforts by the home side to get an early confidence-boosting goal.

However, two forced changes due to injury compromised Koolese's game plan and allowed GU to move quickly into danger zones.

Just under 12minutes Thatayaone Kgamanyane controlled a long pass behind a couple of defenders and slotted past an advancing Kagiso Moganetsi to put the Money Machine into the driving seat.

The hosts should kick themselves hard for wasting numerous clear-cut opportunities with main culprits being Kekaetswe Moloi and Rentse Keakabetse.

The only shot on target for the visiting side was taken by Botsile Kebaikanye, whose ambitious shot outside the box was calmly collected by Goitseone Phoko.

The industrial midfielder Simon Mashadza was soon substituted after twisting his ankle in an off-the ball incident.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Botswana Sport Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Both teams approached the second half cautiously and GU enjoyed much ball possession.

The introduction Lebopo Moremi and Misani Thupa added the much needed momentum upfront for GU.

Soon afterwards Moloi collected a rebound from outside the Miscellaneous danger zone and took a few steps before unleashing a scorcher far off Moganetsi's reach to extend his side's tally.

GU, who did not move from the fifth spot in the log, were happy to register their third clean sheet after defeating Orapa United and Notwane FC with the same scoreline.

Still on Saturday, Extension Gunners shared the spoils with visiting Mahalapye Railways Highlanders while in Otse, Police XI and BDF XI shared the spoils in a lukewarm encounter.

Meanwhile, the league continued with several midweek fixtures across the country.

Orapa United beat Molepolole City Stars 2-0 and Notwane beat Morupule Wanderers 2-0 on Valentine 's Day.

BDF XI beat Gilport Lions 2-0 while Tafic held Jwaneng Galaxy to a goal apiece.

Source : BOPA