Nigeria: 'Service Chiefs Must Go'

17 February 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abbas Jimoh

A group of federal lawmakers, under the auspices of the Young Parliamentarians Forum (YPF) of the House of Representatives, yesterday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the service chiefs.

This, according to the forum, is to stem the rising insecurity in Nigeria.

The forum made the call in a communiqué at the end of its 2020 annual retreat in Owerri, Imo State.

The lawmakers, the current security situation in the country posed a threat to social cohesion and national development.

The forum said it aligned itself with the resolution of the National Assembly calling for the immediate removal of the service chiefs.

It called on governments at all levels to review the current security architecture to ensure peace and security in line with democratic standards of national security management. It also called for more leadership and professionalism from security agencies.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jailed Rwandan Musician Mihigo Found Dead in Police Cell
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Uproar Over FW De Klerk Foundation Remarks on Apartheid
Boko Haram Leader Proposes Deal to Free Chibok Girls
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.