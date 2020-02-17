Nigeria: 'Service Chiefs Must Go'

A group of federal lawmakers, under the auspices of the Young Parliamentarians Forum (YPF) of the House of Representatives, yesterday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the service chiefs.

This, according to the forum, is to stem the rising insecurity in Nigeria.

The forum made the call in a communiqué at the end of its 2020 annual retreat in Owerri, Imo State.

The lawmakers, the current security situation in the country posed a threat to social cohesion and national development.

The forum said it aligned itself with the resolution of the National Assembly calling for the immediate removal of the service chiefs.

It called on governments at all levels to review the current security architecture to ensure peace and security in line with democratic standards of national security management. It also called for more leadership and professionalism from security agencies.