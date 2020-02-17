Nigeria: How N300 Million Was Spent to Empower 5,000 Men, Women in Borno

President Muhammadu Buhari said that 100 million Nigerians would be lifted out of poverty in 10 years. In his efforts to fulfill his promises and ensure that unemployment and poverty has been reduced to the barest minimum, the President introduced an initiative Special Public Works (SPW) where 40, 000 transient jobs would be created in rural based areas across the country. The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) flagged off the initiative of creating 40, 000 and eight states were selected to pilot the programme.

The states include; Adamawa, Borno, Ebonyi, Edo, Ekiti, Jigawa and Katsina, where five local governments were selected with 1,000 young men and women drawn from each of the five selected local governments. The SPW programme had youths and women between the ages of 18 and 30.

The initiative which was piloted with Damboa Local Government, Borno State, as a beneficiary, had 1, 000 young men and women who were selected for transient off farm season jobs and they would, each, be paid a stipend of N20, 000 every month for a period of three months.

The beneficiaries were provided with working equipment such as wheel barrows, shovels, brooms, buckets, dustbins, cutlasses, and rakes. They will use these working tools in designated areas. Before they get paid, they are required to have a total attendance of 20 days at places of assignments. The workers are to get their monthly pay directly from the Federal Government's account.

Governor Zulum on the SPW

The Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum expressed delight over the initiative as he urged the beneficiaries to work hard in the tasks assigned to them effectively and efficiently.

He said that his administration was determined to rebuild the state, revitalise the economy, and also to empower youths and women. He also expressed his intention to commission a skills acquisition centre in Damboa soon, and three additional centres in the state before the end of the year.

Prof. Zulum, who commissioned the SPW project at Damboa, maintained that there would be serious monitoring mechanism to ensure component and value for money. "All those found wanting will cease to benefit from the package," he warned.

As insurgency has disrupted lives and properties of the people in Borno State, Prof. Zulum revealed that the issue of unemployment prompted him to visit the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) to seek ways of alleviating poverty and empowering young men and women.

Prof. Zulum commended the federal government for initiating programmes targeting women and youths who are considered to be the most vulnerable groups. He said that his administration would strengthen its partnership with the NDE and the Federal Ministry of Labour and Productivity, Ministry of Science and Technology to look into the possibilities of inculcating emerging technologies in educational system, and also curbing the menace of unemployment.

Festus Keyamo: We are tasked to take 10 million out of poverty yearly

The Minister for State, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo tasked the beneficiaries to work diligently. He said the programme which was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari was to ensure that the very poor people at the bottom of the social pump experience the good things of life.

While stressing that the president was concerned with the state of unemployment in the country, the minister stated that they have been given matching orders to ensure that 10 million people are lifted out of poverty very year.

Keyamo maintained that such initiative was a means through which the poor masses could be empowered to make a living, while urging the beneficiaries to invest wisely.

"More good things are coming; this is not the end. We will return to Damboa with more packages." Keyamo said.

The NDE DG, Dr. Nasir Ladan Argungu, noted that the programme being a pilot one, would last for three months. But the main target was for them to use the money judiciously so that after the expiration of the programme, they would have capital.

He explained that the first aim was for them to be engaged to take care of their environment, secondly, to have them engaged during the dry season so that they can take care of the street and thirdly for them to earn something, to be on their own.

The selection field of projects includes: Feeder road construction and or rehabilitation, drainage construction and or rehabilitation drainage clearance, market stalls construction or rehabilitation, street sweeping, crowd control, guarding of public infrastructures.

Others include street naming, house numbering, cleaning and maintenance of public structures.

Dr. Nasir stressed that strict monitoring procedures had been put in place to ensure that participants go to their places of assignment as a condition for payment of monthly stipends.

In Damboa Local Government alone, it was gathered that the NDE committed not less than N60 million and a total of N300 million across five selected local governments in Borno State.