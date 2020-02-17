Nigeria: We Must Find Solution to Insecurity - Lawan

17 February 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Salau

Senate President Ahmad Lawan says the National Assembly will continue to work with President Muhammadu Buhari till lasting solutions are found to the insecurity in the country.

Lawan, according to a statement yesterday by his media assistant, Ezrel Tabiowo, said this in Malumfashi, Katsina State at the constituency empowerment programme of Senator Bello Mandiya representing Funtua Senatorial District.

He said the legislature would also ensure that government provides infrastructure across the country to make life meaningful for Nigerians.

Lawan also said constituency projects are badly misconstrued by many Nigerians.

He said: "This (constituency project) is what we call the empowerment of the most ordinary Nigerians that otherwise wouldn't have been remembered when you're talking about the national budget.

"But because members of the National Assembly are so close to the ordinary man, we try to look for those issues that make a difference in their individual and collective lives," he said.

Lawan said the National Assembly would continue to work with executive to find lasting solutions to the current insecurity in the country.

The Senate president commiserated with the people of Katsina over the recent deadly attacks in the state by the bandits.

