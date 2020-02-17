Nigeria: Lagos Rapper, Doxy Takes Time Off Music to Bounce Back Stronger

Budding Lagos-based rapper, Doxy who has been thrilling Nigerians quality (like Dessie Teddy, My Business, Road Block and Taking the way) has decided to take time off to go back to the drawing board, to hone his style and refine his general approach to the rap game.

For those who do not know Doxy, his name is Dolapo Kunle John Oyatomi, a Lagos born and based rap artiste with origins from Osun, son of Barr Kunle Oyatomi Sr.

Doxy has consistently wowed fans on stage with his scintillating stage performances and off stage with his command of well thought out lyrical expression, having come a long way in the music industry and worked with several local and international acts on many music projects.

Doxy is taking this time out to assure his fans and avid listeners of more mind-blowing output for the year 2020 and on!

In his own words: "The team is coming out with the best we have ever done, it's going to be epic. We are making an infusion of some cultural elements and a bit of the classics into my music.