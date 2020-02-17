Nigeria: Fr. Mbaka Denies Alleged Bayelsa Governorship Prophecy

Enugu — The founder and director of Adoration Ministry, Emene, Enugu, AMEN, Rev Fr. Ejike Mbaka has refuted a purported prophecy report in social media alleging that he predicted the new Bayelsa governor will stay only 2 months in office.

The Enugu fiery priest denied the rumour during his Sunday sermon at the Adoration ground, Emene, Enugu.

Mbaka maintained that he has never at any time, place or circumstance made any prophecy about Bayelsa or who becomes the Governor of the state or his duration in office.

Describing the report as malicious, handwork of mischief makers and wicked individuals who are on demonic and satanic assignment to damage his reputation, Mbaka, warned them to deceased else they would attract the wrath of God upon themselves.

According to a statement signed by Media and publicity secretary of Adoration Ministry, Barr. Ike Maximus Ugwuoke, "Our attention has been drawn to report in a section of the media that spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Fr. Mbaka has prophesied that the newly sworn-in Governor of Bayelsa State, Diri Douye will stay in office as Governor for only two months.

"The report alleged that he predicted this in "Delta state at the ceremony to mark his friend and colleague who clocked 68 years.

"For the sake of justice and fairness, we challenge the originators of this false and mendacious report to mention the name of the so-called Fr Mbaka's friend and colleague whose ceremony he attended in Delta State. The truth is that Fr Mbaka has not even been in Delta since this year.

"Fr Mbaka has been preoccupied with the charitable and miraculous works God has been using him to do in the ministry. He has been immersed in thanksgiving to God for the fulfilment of his prophecy on Hope Uzodimma becoming the Governor of Imo State and so he never attended any such ceremony in Delta State or anywhere else where he could have made such prediction as alleged by these satanic agents.

"During Fr Mbaka's Sunday mass today, he refuted this report himself publicly at the altar. Those who impersonate Fr Mbaka in the media should be careful else they are attracting the wrath of God upon themselves," The statement reads.