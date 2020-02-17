South Africa: Boy, 8, Drowns in Port Edward Lagoon

17 February 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jenna Etheridge

An eight-year-old boy drowned in a lagoon in Port Edward over the weekend, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said on Monday.

Eight local children, believed to be between 6 and 8 years old, had been swimming in the Mtentwana lagoon on Sunday afternoon when some of them got into difficulty, NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said.

Two children were taken to hospital. A third child could not be found.

"Our sea rescue craft was launched onto the lagoon and the children pointed out where they had been swimming and a search commenced for an 8-year-old male that was missing," he said.

The NSRI transported police divers across the lagoon to commence a scuba dive search, during which they found and recovered the boy's body.

"The body of the child was taken into the care of Government Health Forensic Pathology Services and police have opened an inquest docket," said Lambinon.

"Condolences are conveyed to the family and friends of the deceased child."

News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.