South Africa: Boy, 8, Drowns in Port Edward Lagoon

An eight-year-old boy drowned in a lagoon in Port Edward over the weekend, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said on Monday.

Eight local children, believed to be between 6 and 8 years old, had been swimming in the Mtentwana lagoon on Sunday afternoon when some of them got into difficulty, NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said.

Two children were taken to hospital. A third child could not be found.

"Our sea rescue craft was launched onto the lagoon and the children pointed out where they had been swimming and a search commenced for an 8-year-old male that was missing," he said.

The NSRI transported police divers across the lagoon to commence a scuba dive search, during which they found and recovered the boy's body.

"The body of the child was taken into the care of Government Health Forensic Pathology Services and police have opened an inquest docket," said Lambinon.

"Condolences are conveyed to the family and friends of the deceased child."

