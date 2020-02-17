South Africa: Good News On Injury Front for Lions

Cape Town — The Lions confirmed that scrumhalf Andre Warner has recovered from the injury that saw him miss their last two games.Warner, who joined the Lions from the Bulls at the start of the season, missed the games against the Reds and Stormers due to an ankle injury suffered in the season-opening loss to the Jaguares.

But the Johannesburg franchise confirmed on Monday that Warner would be available for their next game against the Waratahs in Parramatta, Sydney on February 28.

Meanwhile, the Lions added that players who returned from injuries this past weekend - loose forward Willem Alberts (biceps), scrumhalf Ross Cronje (ankle), wing Jamba Ulengo (calf) and fullback Tiaan Swanepoel (hamstring) - all emerged unscathed.

Elsewhere, the Lions revealed that flank Jaco Kriel , who recently rejoined from Gloucester in England, will be available for selection in just over a month. The 30-year-old is currently recovering from an ankle injury.Flank Cyle Brink (ruptured Achilles tendon right) and lock Rhyno Herbst (shoulder) face long spells on the sidelines.

Following the Waratahs game, the Lions also face the Rebels (Melbourne, March 7), Blues (Auckland, March 14) and Highlanders (Dunedin, March 21) on tour.

Sport24