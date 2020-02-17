Angola: U. S. Reaffirms Support to Fight Corruption

Photo: @SecPompeo / Twitter
U.S. Secretary Michael Pompeo meeting with Angolan President João Lourenço. "The U.S. strongly supports #Angola’s anti-corruption, democratization, and economic reform efforts."
17 February 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, reaffirmed this Monday, in Luanda, the support to the Angolan Government's efforts to fight corruption and recover the funds illegally withdrawn from the country.

"We want to help make those who diverted money from Angola responsible, as we do with other countries," said the head of American diplomacy, at a press conference, at the end of bilateral talks with the Angolan counterpart, Manuel Augusto.

On the occasion, Mike Pompeo also underlined the need for financial transactions to be transparent.

The American Secretary of State considered President João Lourenço's work to be an excellent one, which aims to transform corruption into a "ghost of the past", increase transparency, help financial institutions organize their accounts and pursue "villains".

The American government official believes that if the proposed reforms are implemented faithfully, in addition to the investments already announced, more American companies will invest in Angola, in favor of economic growth, in the creation of wealth and jobs in the country.

During the press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mike Pompeo pledged to help publicize Angola's potential and, in this way, attract more US companies, to bet on the promotion and economic development of Angola.

He stressed that American investment may also focus on the diversification of the economy, the development of the agricultural sectors, as well as tourism and technology, with the involvement of women entrepreneurs.

Cooperation

He valued the existing cooperation between the two countries, which has helped to save women and children from the risk of contagion from tuberculosis, HIV / AIDS and in reducing the malaria mortality rate in recent years. The American Secretary of State also highlighted the partnership in the field of security, with democratic institutions, civil society and churches. The American diplomat also highlighted the need for Angolans to remain optimistic.

Bilateral / multilateral relations

The heads of Angolan diplomacy, Manuel Augusto, and the United States of America (USA), Mike Pompeo, expressed their interest in strengthening cooperation between the two countries, as well as defending the need to raise the level of bilateral and multilateral relations.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

More on This
Secretary of State Pompeo on Stopover Visits to 3 Africa Capitals
U.S. Secretary Of State to Make First Visit to Sub-Saharan Africa
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jailed Rwandan Musician Mihigo Found Dead in Police Cell
Uproar Over FW De Klerk Foundation Remarks on Apartheid
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Secretary of State Pompeo on Stopover Visits to 3 Africa Capitals
Boko Haram Leader Proposes Deal to Free Chibok Girls

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.