South Africa: Time to Overcome Apartheid, and FW De Klerk

Former South African president FW De Klerk, second from left, and his wife Elita, far left, with parliamentary presiding officers before the February 13, 2020 State of the Nation address.

opinion

The EFF's agenda in Parliament last week, of redirecting the attention of the nation from the President's State of the Nation address to former President FW de Klerk, is a destructive distraction.

It is morally and politically intolerable to tell people to "get over apartheid", a cynical form of social, political and economic oppression. Worse, it left millions of people with psychological scars by subjugating them to unfair treatment. It violated the dignity of the many in favour of the advancement of the few. Many died in apartheid chains, including the psychological imprisonment arising from being demeaned as second-class citizens in the land of their birth.

Against this backdrop, it is unreasonable to tell people to "get over it". The pain and devastation, the legacies, still hang like a dark shadow over South Africa and will for some time to come.

It is not unreasonable, though, to admonish one another to overcome apartheid. To "get over it" implies moving on, abruptly leaving the pain behind and never looking back. To "overcome" is something entirely different. It means looking at the casket of loss and saying, "I will continue to live in spite of what was lost." Overcoming is about erecting...