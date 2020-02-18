South Africa: Time to Overcome Apartheid, and FW De Klerk

Photo: GCIS/Flickr
Former South African president FW De Klerk, second from left, and his wife Elita, far left, with parliamentary presiding officers before the February 13, 2020 State of the Nation address.
17 February 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Marius Oosthuizen

The EFF's agenda in Parliament last week, of redirecting the attention of the nation from the President's State of the Nation address to former President FW de Klerk, is a destructive distraction.

It is morally and politically intolerable to tell people to "get over apartheid", a cynical form of social, political and economic oppression. Worse, it left millions of people with psychological scars by subjugating them to unfair treatment. It violated the dignity of the many in favour of the advancement of the few. Many died in apartheid chains, including the psychological imprisonment arising from being demeaned as second-class citizens in the land of their birth.

Against this backdrop, it is unreasonable to tell people to "get over it". The pain and devastation, the legacies, still hang like a dark shadow over South Africa and will for some time to come.

It is not unreasonable, though, to admonish one another to overcome apartheid. To "get over it" implies moving on, abruptly leaving the pain behind and never looking back. To "overcome" is something entirely different. It means looking at the casket of loss and saying, "I will continue to live in spite of what was lost." Overcoming is about erecting...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

More on This
Uproar Over FW De Klerk Foundation Remarks on Apartheid
Govt Can't Do It Alone, Ramaphosa Tells South Africa
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jailed Rwandan Musician Mihigo Found Dead in Police Cell
Uproar Over FW De Klerk Foundation Remarks on Apartheid
Secretary of State Pompeo on Stopover Visits to 3 Africa Capitals
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.