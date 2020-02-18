South Africa: Kolisi's Boks Triumph At the Oscars of Sport

analysis

Siya Kolisi and his Springbok teammates were honoured for their achievements in 2019 at the Laureus World Sports Awards on Monday night.

The accolades keep coming for the Springboks after they were named World Team of the Year at the 2020 Laureus World Sports Awards in Berlin on Monday night after winning Rugby World Cup 2019 in Japan.

Kolisi's team became the third Springbok side to win the World Cup following the 1995 and 2007 vintages and they joined the All Blacks as three-time winners of the Webb Ellis Cup.

It's the second time the Boks have picked up the prestigious Laureus gong in the 20-year history of the awards, which has grown into the "Oscars" of sports thanks to the endorsement of Nelson Mandela as the first patron of the event.

The 2007 World Cup-winning Springbok team was honoured with the same award at the 2008 Laureus ceremony. The 2020 Laureus win though, had more resonance as Siya Kolisi, the first black Springbok Test captain, took to the stage in Berlin to accept the award from fellow South African and Laureus founder Johann Rupert.

Kolisi, wearing a brace on his left knee following an injury sustained in round one...