South Africa: Kolisi's Boks Triumph At the Oscars of Sport

18 February 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

Siya Kolisi and his Springbok teammates were honoured for their achievements in 2019 at the Laureus World Sports Awards on Monday night.

The accolades keep coming for the Springboks after they were named World Team of the Year at the 2020 Laureus World Sports Awards in Berlin on Monday night after winning Rugby World Cup 2019 in Japan.

Kolisi's team became the third Springbok side to win the World Cup following the 1995 and 2007 vintages and they joined the All Blacks as three-time winners of the Webb Ellis Cup.

It's the second time the Boks have picked up the prestigious Laureus gong in the 20-year history of the awards, which has grown into the "Oscars" of sports thanks to the endorsement of Nelson Mandela as the first patron of the event.

The 2007 World Cup-winning Springbok team was honoured with the same award at the 2008 Laureus ceremony. The 2020 Laureus win though, had more resonance as Siya Kolisi, the first black Springbok Test captain, took to the stage in Berlin to accept the award from fellow South African and Laureus founder Johann Rupert.

Kolisi, wearing a brace on his left knee following an injury sustained in round one...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jailed Rwandan Musician Mihigo Found Dead in Police Cell
Uproar Over FW De Klerk Foundation Remarks on Apartheid
Secretary of State Pompeo on Stopover Visits to 3 Africa Capitals
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.