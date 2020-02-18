Cameroon: In the News - At Least 22 Dead in Cameroon Village Attack

17 February 2020
The New Humanitarian (Geneva)

Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo — A UN official said 14 children were among those killed, as violence rises in the country's restive English-speaking regions.

At least 22 people have been killed in an attack in northwestern Cameroon, a UN official said on Sunday - the latest incident in a wave of violence to shake the country's restive English-speaking regions.

Some 8,000 people have fled Anglophone areas in recent weeks for Nigeria, following rising violence involving the army and separatist groups, who called for a boycott of parliamentary and municipal elections earlier this month.

The attack on Friday in Ntumbo village left 14 children dead - including nine under the age of five - according to the UN official. Opposition groups said the army was responsible, but the military blamed the explosion of fuel containers during a gunfight with separatists.

According to Human Rights Watch, more than 100 people were kidnapped by separatists in the run-up to the elections - the first in seven years after two postponements - while government forces also committed violations including the killing of civilians.

"This is the first time since the anglophone crisis began that I have seen this level of violence," Ilaria Allegrozzi, senior researcher at Human Rights Watch, told The New Humanitarian earlier this month.

Fighting between Cameroon's security forces and the anglophone rebels - who are demanding independence- has displaced around 740,000 people over the past three years and left more than 3,000 civilians dead.

- Philip Kleinfeld

Read the original article on The New Humanitarian.

