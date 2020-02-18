Sudan's PM Hamdok - 'Anyone Who Committed Atrocities Must Be Tried'

Abdalla Hamdok, Prime Minister of the Republic of the Sudan, briefs reporters following a UN high-level meeting on his country on September 27, 2019.

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok sat down with DW's Aya Ibrahim to discuss the country's transitional period, issues of inner peace and justice and how countries like Germany can help Sudan during this phase.

Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok termed the Sudan uprising as a "very rare moment of change" in the history of the northeastern African nation.

Speaking to DW at the Munich Security Conference, Hamdock stated that: "That momentous change created the environment for me and many others to come, to help build a new nation."

The prime minster talked about the unique cooperation in Sudan between civilians and the military: "We are proudly propagating this across the world and calling it the Sudanese model which is a partnership [... ] to build democracy."

He acknowledged that the partnership was not free from challenges, and that it was "working" in spite of them.

Hamdock told DW: "I think there is a determination on both sides to make it work and we are doing that precisely. If you look at the region around us, there are failures in many places, because I think they were not able to establish an accord that would allow such a partnership to move the country forward."

Justice for victims

Hamdok -- whose country has embarked on a path to democratization -- said justice would be served, "to the maximum satisfaction" of the victims, but stopped short of promising to deliver former President Omar al-Bashir to the International Crime Court (ICC), as had previously been agreed.

Hamdok told DW's Aya Ibrahim there that there were a variety of ways justice for people in Sudan could be upheld and that the final decision would be announced as part of peace negotiations, which are currently in process.

"It could be an ICC in the Hague," Hamdok said. "It could be an ICC-compliant court in Sudan or in the region."

Bashir is accused of genocide and war crimes in the conflict that broke out in the Darfur region in 2003 and led to the death of 300,000 people.

ICC hybrid court in Sudan?

The former president has been in jail in Khartoum since he was toppled by after mass protests last year. The decision to hand al-Bashir over to the ICC came at peace talks between Sudan's transitional government and Darfur rebels.

But there is no guarantee that he'll be sent to the ICC if Sudan's generals renege on their agreement. Any decision would need

approval from military and civilian rulers, Sudan's information minister said on Monday.

"One possibility is that the ICC will come here so they will be appearing before the ICC in Khartoum, or there will be a hybrid court maybe, or maybe they are going to transfer them to The Hague ... That will be discussed with the ICC," Information

Minister Faisal Salih told the Reuters news agency.

Al-Bashir's lawyer has said the ex-president refused any dealings with the ICC because it was a "political court."

Merkel pledges aid

German Chancellor Angela Merkel meanwhile pledged German assistance to Sudan on Friday, following a meeting with Hamdok in Berlin.

"Your country's fate lies close to our hearts," Merkel said, noting that Sudan faced huge challenges after three decades of dictatorship. "You need partners, and Germany would like to be such a partner."

Rights for the marginalized

Hamdok's government in December announced a list of 10 priorities that include addressing the country's economic crisis, fighting corruption and ending multiple long-running conflicts around the country.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He also kept the demands made during the sit-ins and demonstrations which risked retaliation from al-Bashir's security forces firmly in mind, including those from the women who were often at the vanguard of the protests.

In November, the transitional government repealed the public-order laws imposed by al-Bashir's Islamist regime that controlled how women had to dress and act in public.

Hamdok tweeted a tribute to those who had "endured the atrocities" of a law that was used as a "tool of exploitation, humiliation and violation of rights."

Tom Allinson contributed reporting.

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features.