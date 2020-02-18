Zimbabwe: Prophet 'Twabam' Shows Off Gun Armoury, Threatens to Blow Intruders

17 February 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

Flamboyant cleric and socialite, Passion Java, better known as Prophet Passion, has appeared on video showing off his armoury of guns he claims to be in possession of to protect himself.

In the video, the controversial cleric, cocks a few of the rifles boasting over how they are capable blowing up intruders.

The bossy cleric, who has popularised his signature chant, Twabam, has been recording himself in many videos showing off expensive cars, a house, fashion, jewellery, wife.

Watch as Zimbabwean Prophet shows off guns in his house.

