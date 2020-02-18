Zimbabwe: Souljah Love Cheats Death in Car Crash

17 February 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Nicklaus Makuwe

Zimdancehall chanter Souljah Love was weekend involved in a car accident in Kadoma when he was travelling to a musical show in Kwekwe.

The controversial musician, born Soul Musaka but now affectionately called "Chibaba", escaped death when his car, a Mini Cooper overturned just after Martin Spur near Kadoma.

He emerged from the crash scene with minor injuries.

He was travelling with two colleagues whose names were not given. The two also escaped with minor injuries.

Souljah Love was not amused by the fact that people came to the crash scene in order to take pictures of the damaged vehicle as opposed to offering first aid.

The incident comes just when the musician has returned to the spotlight over drug abuse.

He has been visiting Harare preacher Walter Magaya for help.

