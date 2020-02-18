Kenya: SportPesa Terminates Another Multi-Million Shillings Deal With Formula One

17 February 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By David Kwalimwa

Gaming firm SportPesa has terminated its sponsorship with Formula One team Racing Point.

In a statement released in Nairobi on Monday, SportPesa indicated the decision was made in line with its new business strategy and sponsorship approach.

"After an amazingly successful season with the Racing Point F1 Team, we wish them success in the 2020 competition, and we look forward to their transformation into Aston Martin Racing in 2021. We would like to thank the team and F1 for a great season working together and we would look forward to opportunities of working joints on local activations," the statement reads in part.

The three-year deal was reported to be worth Sh3 billion.

The Kenyan betting firm has also terminated a separate multi-million shillings deal with English Premier League club Everton.

The remaining sponsorship deals between the betting firm and Tanzanian clubs Yanga, Simba Singida United and Namungo, South African side Cape Town City and English championship team Hull City are not affected.

SportPesa woes are believed to have commenced when the company lost its licence to operate in Kenya last July.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jailed Rwandan Musician Mihigo Found Dead in Police Cell
Uproar Over FW De Klerk Foundation Remarks on Apartheid
Secretary of State Pompeo on Stopover Visits to 3 Africa Capitals
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.