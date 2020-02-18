Rwanda: Singer Kizito Mihigo Commits Suicide in Police Detention Centre

17 February 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Ange Iliza

Singer Kizito Mihigo has died in an apparent suicide in Remera Police Station where he was being held for allegedly attempting to illegally cross the border into Burundi, Police and Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) have confirmed.

According to a statement from Rwanda National Police, the disgraced musician was found dead at around 5 am on Monday, February 17, 2020.

RIB's preliminary reports suggest that Mihigo used bedsheets to strangle himself to death.

The Bureau says that investigations to establish the details are ongoing

Mihigo committed suicide two days after his family and lawyer visited in police custody, Police said.

His body was taken to Kacyiru Hospital.

Mihigo was arrested on February 13 by security authorities while trying to illegally cross to Burundi.

He was charged with corruption and illegal border crossing.

RIB Spokesperson, Marie Michelle Umuhoza, told The New Times that Mihigo had also violated conditions of his presidential pardon after his release from jail in 2019.

This is a developing story...

