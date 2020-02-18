Kenya: Body of Kenya's Envoy to South Sudan Flown Back From Juba

17 February 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Njoki Kihiu

Nairobi — The body of Chris Karumbu Mburu, Kenya's envoy to South Sudan who died in Juba has been flown back home.

Ambassador Mburu's body was received at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) by Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo, Principal Secretary Macharia Kamau and family members of the deceased.

The ministry said it received reports that the Ambassador died of a heart attack on Sunday night.

"It is a sad day for all of us. We have lost an outstanding, dedicated and exemplary person who has worked for the government for over 30 years," the PS said, of Mburu, who worked as a director of intelligence before he was deployed to South Sudan. He previously worked as an ambassador in Geneva.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday sent a message of condolence and comfort to the family, relatives and friends of Ambassador Mburu.

The President described the late Mburu as a distinguished career public servant and a great Kenyan diplomat who was committed to building strong bilateral ties between Kenya and South Sudan.

"Death has robbed us of a great public servant who served his country with distinction. Since his appointment as our envoy to Juba, Ambassador Mburu has worked hard to ensure free flow of trade and investment between Kenya and South Sudan," a statement from State House said.

The Head of State eulogized the fallen diplomat as a shining star whose service to the nation shall be dearly missed.

"Kenya has lost a brilliant public servant whose star was shining bright and whose service shall be dearly missed," the President said.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jailed Rwandan Musician Mihigo Found Dead in Police Cell
Uproar Over FW De Klerk Foundation Remarks on Apartheid
Secretary of State Pompeo on Stopover Visits to 3 Africa Capitals
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.