Kenya: Koroga Festival - Diamond Platnumz, Hart the Band, a Night to Remember

Over the years, Koroga Festival has evolved into one of the biggest celebrations in the country and the recently concluded 29th edition was the best one yet! As the festival evolves over time, Koroga holds-true to its long-standing goal, to showcase Africa's cultural diversity through music, food and art.

The 29th edition that was graced by African stars, Diamond Platnumz, Hart the Band and Mike Rua was the first out of town experience that hosted over 6,000 attendees at Hell's Gate National Park, Naivasha. Guests were treated to incredible, panoramic views and landscapes in the park, amazing eats, plenty of adventure and one hell of a show.

Mega star Diamond gave a blazing 90 minute performance of his hit songs from 'Baba Lao' to 'Kanyaga' to 'Tetema' that had the crowd on their feet for the entire performance.

Curtain-raising for Diamond Platnumz was Kenya's very talented Hart the Band who gave the performance of a lifetime. Everything about their performance from the band to their vocals was truly exceptional.