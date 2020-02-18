Nigeria: 1,044 Children Benefit From Free Eye Surgeries

18 February 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hameed Oyegbade

Osogbo — No fewer than 1044 children with severe visual impairment in Osun, Oyo, and Ogun states have benefited from free surgical intervention provided on the Seeing is Believing (SiB) programme.

In a chat yesterday with the Daily Trust correspondent in Osogbo, the SiB Cluster Programme Consultant, Mr Emeka Emmanuel Duru, confirmed that the successful interventions included 548 cataract surgeries, 346 major surgeries (including retinoblastoma) and 150 minor surgeries.

Duru noted that programme's Cluster 1, covering Osun, Oyo and Ogun states, was carried out in collaboration with the ministries of Health and Education, the State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (SPHCDA) and the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) in the three states.

The SiB Programme Director, Dr Juliana Nathaniel, speaking at the Cluster 1 Final Closeout and Dissemination Event at Eleta Eye Institute (EEI), Ibadan, said that 29,9545 children were screened in schools, while 118,557 others were screened at the primary health care level.

A total of 13,103,463 children, Dr Nathaniel said, were reached.

She added that 7094 spectacles, including bi-focal and 270 low-vision devices, were given out to affected children.

The Executive Director of CAI4SR, Mrs Eni Ayeni, said the main objective of the SiB was to improve the quality, accessibility and scope of eye health services to children.

Ayeni said the successful SiB programme had contributed significantly to the reduction of avoidable blindness and visual impairments among children in the three states.

