Kenya: Olunga Hands Kashiwa Winning Start to J1 League

Kenyan international Michael Olunga Sunday helped Kashiwa Reysol edge Gamba Osaka 1-0 in a Japanese top tier match at Suita Football City Stadium.

The former Gor Mahia striker scored the lone goal in the 24th minute to ensure Kashiwa pick three points in what was their first game of the season.

Olunga was in fine form last season, scoring 27 goals as he guided the club back to the J1 league and he seems to have picked from where he left as he has already scored two goals, the first in a friendly against Jef United on February 8. He hopes to keep on scoring.

"Hopefully first of many goals. Thanks fans for the support, God above all," he tweeted after the match.

Up next for Reysol is a league match against Consadole Sapporo on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Kenyan winger Ayub Timbe Masika made his debut for English Championship side Reading on Saturday in the 3-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday.

Timbe, who is on loan from Chinese side Beijing Renhe, came in from Oviemuno Ejarie in the 84th minute.