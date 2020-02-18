Kenya: Jepchirchir Eyes Success in Rak Half Marathon

17 February 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Bernard Rotich

Former World Half Marathon champion Peres Jepchirchir is optimistic that she will improve her personal best when she lines up on Friday for the Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) Half Marathon in the United Arabs Emirates.

Jepchirchir said she has trained well and she is ready to face her competitors whom she said appeared tough.

"I have done good preparations and finished my training programme. I will be waiting for the race and I pray that the weather will be good so that I can improve on my personal best," she said.

Jepchirchir who trains in Kapsabet, Nandi County, further told Nation Sport that even though she would be competing against the best in the world, she won't be cowed. She promised to give her best shot.

"The race will be a fast one, since two athletes will be looking to break the world record," Jepchirchir said.

In 2017, the athlete broke two world records, but her celebrations were cut short a month later when compatriot Joyciline Jepkosgei clocked the fastest time of 1:04:52 in Prague Half Marathon before lowering her own time to 1:04:51.

Jepchirchir who hardly basked in the glory of setting a world record is determined to perform even better. She said: "I might not get the world record but I will be looking forward to improve my personal best as I seek to venture into full marathon races."

Jepchirchir plans to make her debut in Boston Marathon in April where she will be seeking a podium finish.

"I will be using the half marathon to gauge my preparedness for the Boston Marathon. After the RAK Half Marathon, I will return home and focus on the big race," Jepchirchir said.

In the RAK Half Marathon, Jepchirchir will be competing against women's world marathon record holder Brigid Kosgei, the third fastest runner over the distance Fancy Chemutai, Joan Chelimo and debutant Rosemary Wanjiru.

It is not lost on the Kenyan competitors that the World Half Marathon champion, Netsanet Gudeta, from Ethiopia will also be eyeing a podium finish.

Jepchirchir has been enjoying a stellar performance. After competing in various races locally, her career took shape in 2014 when she won the Le Lion Half Marathon in a course record of 69:12.

During the 2015 season, Jepchirchir competed in a number of races before signing up for the RAK Half Marathon the following year. She finished fourth in the race that was won by compatriot Cynthia Limo.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jailed Rwandan Musician Mihigo Found Dead in Police Cell
Uproar Over FW De Klerk Foundation Remarks on Apartheid
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Secretary of State Pompeo on Stopover Visits to 3 Africa Capitals
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Army Generals Running Mining, Fuel Cartels in Zimbabwe - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.