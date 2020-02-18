Kenya: KPL Clubs Impress in Betway Cup

17 February 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Victor Otieno

Kenyan Premier League (KPL) clubs dominated Round 32 of Betway Cup at the weekend with majority making it to the next stage slated for mid next month.

Ten topflight teams featuring in the domestic cup proceeded to Round 16 of the competition, after seeing-off their opponents.

But as the competition progresses, the teams might be forced to change their strategy of fielding a second string squad after most of them were forced to sweat by the teams from lower divisions.

Apart from getting a chance to represent Kenya in next season's Caf Confederations Cup, the winner will also pocket Sh2 million.

The losing finalists will take home Sh1 million while the third-placed side will get Sh750, 000. The fourth-placed finishers will receive Sh500,000.

Only four KPL teams out of the 10 progressed in the competition within regulation time. The rest had to hold their breath, as their fate was decided in post-match penalties after being held by the minnows.

Posta Rangers were luckiest among them, as Ezekiel Okare scored at death to cancel Byron Otieno's 14th minute opener to force a 1-1 draw against Tandaza of University of Nairobi. The mailmen emerged 5-3 winners in post-match penalties.

In the round of 16, which will take place on March 14 and 15, the mailmen will face-off with Gor Mahia, who were also stretched by Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Division One side Naivas at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Bonface Omondi scored at death to help Gor to a 3-2 win and assistant coach Patrick Odhiambo said: "It's experience that won us the match. Getting this victory was not easy because our opponents fought so hard."

Dickson Ambundo and Lawrence Juma had twice levelled the score for the record KPL champions, after Kinglesy Owuor and Rashid Hassan had put Naivas ahead.

Holders Bandari also ensured they remained on course to defending the title with a 2-0 victory over KSG Ogopa at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

The dockers, who will now face Sofakapa in the next round, had to wait until the 65th minute to break the deadlock through Yema Mwana, before William Wadri sealed the win with a penalty five minutes to time.

Sofapaka advanced to the next round after seeing-off Balaji EPZ 5-4 in post-match penalties after being held to a goalless draw at end of normal time. The match between holders Bandari and Sofapaka will headline round 16 of the competition.

Other KPL teams that qualified through post-match penalties are Ulinzi Stars, Kenya Commercila Bank (KCB) and Kisumu All Stars.

ROUND 16 FIXTURES

FC Talanta v Kariobangi Sharks

Posta Rangers v Gor Mahia

Sofapaka v Bandari

Bidco United v Fortune Sacco

Ulinzi Stars v Migori Youth

Wazito v KCB

AFC Leopards v Ushuru

Kisumu All Stars v Vihiga United

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jailed Rwandan Musician Mihigo Found Dead in Police Cell
Uproar Over FW De Klerk Foundation Remarks on Apartheid
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Secretary of State Pompeo on Stopover Visits to 3 Africa Capitals
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Army Generals Running Mining, Fuel Cartels in Zimbabwe - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.