Kenya: Harambee Starlets Land Turkish Invite

17 February 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Harambee Starlets has earned an invitation to the Turkish Women Cup set to be played from March 2 to 11 in Turkey.

The tournament is set to act as a build-up to the upcoming Africa Women Cup of Nations Qualifiers to be played in April and June this year.

The team is expected to hit camp on February 23 in Nairobi. A friendly match has been lined up on February 29, before the Starlets jet out to Turkey on March 2.

"I am happy that the Starlets have been recognized and invited to this international tournament. It will be a good avenue to gauge our players ahead of the upcoming qualifiers," said coach David Ouma.

The coach is in the meantime expected to name his provisional squad on Wednesday this week.

Also set to take part in the tournament is Hungary, Venezuela, Hong Kong, Romania, Uzbekistan, Northern Ireland, Turkmenistan, and Chile.

