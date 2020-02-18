Tanzania: Restore Coffee Trade to Its Former Glory

17 February 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
opinion

The project coordinator of the lobby group Agricultural Non-State Actors Forum (Ansaf), Ms Edna Lugano, was right when she stated over a year ago that Tanzania's coffee industry was in deep crisis, and that deliberate efforts needed to be taken to rescue it.

Speaking in an exclusive interview - excerpts of which we published on October 23, 2018 - Ms Lugano dwelt on the challenges plaguing the coffee industry, and how to turn round what was a robust agricultural sub-sector gone wrong.

Available statistics have it that from 2014 to 2018 Tanzania trailed Uganda and Kenya in foreign exchange earnings from coffee exports.

For example, while Tanzania earned $148.3 million from coffee exports in 2018, Uganda and Kenya earned $436 million and $231.7 million, respectively.

But this trend is at variance with Tanzania's past history as a major coffee exporter to reckon with. The poor trend is still ongoing - and would in all probability continue if remedial measures are not taken apace.

In that 2018 interview, Ms Lugano, identified low producer prices as a major reason which forces Tanzanian coffee farmers and their collaborators or dealers to smuggle the crop to neighbouring countries whose market prices are higher. Besides, Tanzanian coffee farmers must by government fiat sell their coffee to local cooperatives.

No wonder, then, that our neighbours-cum-co-partners in the East African Community economic bloc are reaping the lucrative benefit of higher export earnings in much-needed hard currency at the expense of Tanzanian coffee producers in particular, and the national economy at large.

We earnestly call upon the relevant authorities - including especially the government, the Coffee Board, the Customs Department and the Police, among others - to explore and apply ways and means of restoring our coffee industry to its former highs up there with Brazil, Vietnam and the like.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jailed Rwandan Musician Mihigo Found Dead in Police Cell
Uproar Over FW De Klerk Foundation Remarks on Apartheid
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Secretary of State Pompeo on Stopover Visits to 3 Africa Capitals
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Army Generals Running Mining, Fuel Cartels in Zimbabwe - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.