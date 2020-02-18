South Africa: Annual DStv Price Hike Won't Rock Your Pocket in 2020

18 February 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)

DStv has announced pricing increases on some of its packages for 2020, while others will remain at the previous year's prices.

The updated fees, will take effect from 1 April, DStv Premium subscribers receive a R10.00 (1.24%) price increase, for Compact Plus subscribers it's R10.00 (1.93%) and there will be no increase for Compact subscribers.

"We want to continue making DStv affordable and accessible to as many South Africans as possible" explains Mark Rayner, CEO of MultiChoice South Africa, "by providing the best local and international content have come to love anywhere, anytime."

DStv offers a number of bundles and payment options (annual, or monthly for 12 or 24 months with our contract offerings) and additional services like DStv Now to watch live TV anytime, anywhere, Showmax, Box Office and JOOX. Subscribers can even stream or download to watch later on DStv Now.

Compiled by Leandra Engelbrecht

Source: Channel24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

