South Africa: Iziko Employees Picket for Pay Rises

18 February 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Karabo Mafolo

Employees at Iziko Museum of South Africa protested outside the Slave Lodge and the South African National Gallery in Cape Town on Monday, calling for wage increases and equal benefits.

On Monday, Nehawu shop stewards spent the morning in a meeting with Iziko Museum management discussing issues that have repeatedly been raised, while Iziko employees picketed outside during their lunch hour.

"These issues have been raised at least for three years now; these aren't issues that just popped out," said Lynn Abrahams, a curator at Iziko and a Nehawu secretary-general. The issues range from employees having unequal benefits to wage increases.

Abrahams, who has been working at Iziko for five years, says the fact that people from entry-level to senior-level positions joined the picket "shows that people are fed up".

"How can you give people unequal benefits? One person gets R1,000 housing allowance, another one gets R500. Part of looking after this heritage means also looking after your staff," Abrahams told Daily Maverick.

Iziko Museums of South Africa operates 11 national museums in Cape Town. They include the Bo-Kaap Museum, Groot Constantia Manor House, South African Museum and Planetarium and the Maritime Centre.

According to the 2018/19 annual report, Iziko...

