Zimbabwe: Gmaz Slams Wadyajena Over Twitter Nag, Denies Receipt of Us$27m From Govt

18 February 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

The Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) has dismissed as false, media claims its leaders were dodging appearance before a parliament's Lands and Agriculture committee and that the group was allocated US$27 million in government grant.

In a statement Monday, GMAZ Media and Public Relations Manager, Garikai Chaunza said the group was appalled by committee chair Justice Mayor Wadyajena's continued habit to communicate parliamentary affairs regarding his feud with them via his personal twitter.

"We learnt with shock and disbelief of a statement by the Portfolio Committee Chair, on his personal Twitter account, that GMAZ is snubbing Parliament with regards to account for USD27M.

"For the record, GMAZ has never received a loan, grant or any financial assistance from Government or Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe."

Chaunza said the US$27m in question relates to foreign currency that GMAZ bought at the prevalent exchange rate at the time, with the funds remitted to the respective supplier.

Said the GMAZ spokesperson, "The necessary acquittals proving that the wheat came into the country were done through our bankers.

"We publicly published the statistics showing the quantum pf wheat delivered and the distribution of wheat in all major newspapers namely Herald, The Chronicle, Daily News and The Newsday on 20 March 2019. The source documents are still lying for inspection by anyone."

The millers group took a swipe at Wadyajena.

This is after GMAZ declined to appear before the Gokwe-Nembudziya MP.

"Firstly, we understand that Parliamentary affairs must not be communicated through personal Twitter accounts," said Chaunza.

"Parliament, as an institution, has its official communication platforms.

"Secondly, the statement is a gross misrepresentation of facts. The meeting, 11 February 2020 was to discuss Silo Funding. Our grounds of objecting to attend this meeting more fully appears in the letter from our lawyers to Parliament.

"We grateful to our bankers, (Metbank and EcoBank), National Railways of Zimbabwe, Manica Freight and Socotec for their valuable services in assisting us in bringing the wheat.

"We remain committed to engaging with Parliament in a respectful and lawful manner."

