Zimbabwe: Poisoned Fish On Sale in Chikuti, Police Warn

18 February 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Victor Maphosa

Fish poisoned with cyanide are being sold along the Harare-Chirundu highway near Chikuti and police are concerned that vendors in other areas might be selling the fish.

National Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said some people in Chikuti, near Karoi, were selling poisoned fish after a nearby river was contaminated with cyanide. Investigations are underway to find out where the cyanide came from.

"Police and Environmental Management Agency officers are already on the ground investigating the source of the poison. We cannot rule out the possibility that the poisoned fish have already found their way into Karoi, Chinhoyi and other areas. We are appealing to the public to only buy fish from trusted sources."

Meanwhile, police have arrested Thinkmore Midzi (75), Ncobizitha Dube (34) and Wenzile Midzi (25) who entered the Bubye Conservancy for suspected rhino poaching.

"Three men have been arrested in Bubye Conservancy after they were tracked down. The men had a pesticide which they intended to use on some rhinos, which are protected species," Asst Comm Nyathi confirmed.

"On February 9, authorities received information that the three had entered the conservancy illegally and there were suspicions that they were poachers. A tracking team was dispatched from Zimparks and they managed to capture them and quickly alerted the police."

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jailed Rwandan Musician Mihigo Found Dead in Police Cell
Uproar Over FW De Klerk Foundation Remarks on Apartheid
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Secretary of State Pompeo on Stopover Visits to 3 Africa Capitals
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Army Generals Running Mining, Fuel Cartels in Zimbabwe - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.