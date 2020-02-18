Nigeria: Govt to Replace ERGP With New Economic Plan in March

17 February 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Federal government says it has concluded plans to inaugurate a committee for the new economic plan in March.

The Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Clem Agba disclosed this on Monday during a familiarisation visit of the Centre for Management Development, CMD office in Abuja.

He said that the new plan when inaugurated would improve economy, which his ministry has already started the development process.

According to him, the country requires the new economic blueprint giving that the winding down of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan, (Government's economic blueprint for 2017-2020) this year.

The ERGP has the broad objectives of restoring growth, investing in the people and building a globally competitive economy.

The plan was designed to address the country's economic challenges and lays the foundation for economic diversification and growth.

"The core vision of the plan is one of sustained, inclusive and diversified growth. The initiatives of the Plan are directed at attaining structural economic transformation. The new economic blueprint would cover a ten year period with a five-year rolling plan

"ERGP review is currently ongoing to ascertain what has worked well and what did not. The new plan has to go beyond the ERGP, we are looking at very old plans that we have had before.

"We are already asking the MDAs to review their sector plans and we are currently receiving them with a view to consolidating them and giving them to the technical working committee to work on."

"We have to do all that we can to change the narrative, because lamentation will not help. We have to start taking those steps gradually," the minister said.

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jailed Rwandan Musician Mihigo Found Dead in Police Cell
Uproar Over FW De Klerk Foundation Remarks on Apartheid
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Secretary of State Pompeo on Stopover Visits to 3 Africa Capitals
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Army Generals Running Mining, Fuel Cartels in Zimbabwe - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.