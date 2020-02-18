Zimbabwe: Zim Records US$6,8bn Forex Earnings in 2019

18 February 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe received US$6,8 billion in foreign currency receipts for the year ended December 31, 2019 with the bulk of the receipts coming from export proceeds, latest figures from the 2020 Monetary Policy Statement show.

This was, however, a 4,4 percent decline from the US$7,2 billion that was received in 2019.

Notably the biggest source of foreign currency declined after export proceeds decreased by 11 percent to US$3,9 billion from US$4,4 billion prior year comparative.

NGOs' support was also nine percent lower to US$521 million from US$570 prior year comparative.

The country, however, got a boost after loan proceeds increased 12 percent to US$1,7 billion from US$1,5 billion prior year. The bulk of the loans were extended to the agriculture sector.

Diapora remittances increased marginally by 2,6 percent to US$635,4 million although market watchers suggests more could have come through informal channels.

A major worry is, however, the decline in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), which comes at a time the country is making efforts to attract investment into the country.

According to the Central Bank, Foreign Direct Investment declined to US$259 million in 2019 from US$717,1 million in 2018.

Similarly, net portfolio investment inflows declined significantly from US$54,7 million in 2018 to US$3,7 million in 2019.

"The decline in both FDI and portfolio investment was, in large part, due to heightened perceived country risk," said RBZ governor Dr John Mangudya.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jailed Rwandan Musician Mihigo Found Dead in Police Cell
Uproar Over FW De Klerk Foundation Remarks on Apartheid
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Secretary of State Pompeo on Stopover Visits to 3 Africa Capitals
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Army Generals Running Mining, Fuel Cartels in Zimbabwe - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.