Nigeria: Diezani Stole $2.5b, She Must Be Extradite - Magu

17 February 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Nwafor Sunday

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, has insisted that former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs Diezani K. Alison-Madueke must be extradite, noting that she stole a whopping sum of $2.5 billion.

Magu said Diezani has generation of looters supporting her actions which is very bad for the country.

Speaking at a press conference in Kaduna on Monday, TheCable cited Magu as saying:

"I was in London this year, we did investigation together with the UK team, and anywhere I go I always call for extradition of corrupt Nigerians to return back the money," the EFCC boss said.

"This woman has stolen so much, not less than 2.5 billion dollars, but unfortunately she has generation of looters who are supporting her. This is not good.

"We are in touch with the international community, she is under protective custody, otherwise, we would have arrested her, return her to Nigeria.

"We will not allow corruption to work here in Nigeria because it is destructive and disastrous. We blocked several accounts."

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jailed Rwandan Musician Mihigo Found Dead in Police Cell
Uproar Over FW De Klerk Foundation Remarks on Apartheid
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Secretary of State Pompeo on Stopover Visits to 3 Africa Capitals
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Army Generals Running Mining, Fuel Cartels in Zimbabwe - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.