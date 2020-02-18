Zimbabwe: Poisonous Mushroom Kills Three

A Chirumanzu woman and her two children died, while six other family members, all minors, were hospitalised after consuming poisonous mushroom on Sunday.

Mrs Sarah Mangena (63), her eldest daughter Nyengeterai (28) and son Anopa (15) died on admission at Driefontein Hospital.

Chirimanzu District Administrator, Mr Vafi Hlavati, who confirmed the tragic incident said the six survivors, who depended on their grandmother, were now out of danger and had been discharged.

"We are handling a very sad incident, which occurred on Sunday in Makina Village under Chief Chirumanzu in which three family members died while six others were hospitalised after they consumed poisonous mushroom during supper," he said.

"The most tragic part is that the granny was the breadwinner and the other adults also succumbed leaving only minors, the eldest being an 8-year-old girl who is in Grade 3."

Mr Hlavati said the local Member of Parliament, Cde Prosper Machando, his office and the local authority had to mobilise resources for the funeral.

He said his office was exploring ways to assist the survivors.

"The MP, Cde Machando bought the three coffins, the DA's office donated mealie-meal, beans and rice," said Cde Hlavati.

"The council officials also chipped in with bread, groceries and relish. The DA's office also donated blankets to the minors."

The three were buried yesterday afternoon.

Cde Machando said the situation was sad.

"It's a pathetic situation that befell this family and we don't know how to assist the minors left behind," he said.