Nigeria: 30 Communities Seek Removal of Osun Monarch

18 February 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Yinka Kolawole

Osogbo — No fewer than 30 communities from Osun West Senatorial district yesterday staged a peaceful protest to the Government House in Abere to demand for the immediate removal of Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, over the face-off between him and Agbowu of Ogbaagbaa, Oba Dhirulahi Akinropo.

It would be recalled that last week Oba Akanbi allegedly beat Oba Akinropo during a peace meeting.

The unfortunate incident occurred at the office of Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 11, Bashir Makama, where Oba Akanbi allegedly attacked and punched Oba Akinropo.

The protesters expressed their displeasure over the matter. Some of the placards by the protesters read thus: 'Oluwo must be brought to book,' 'Oluwo is lawless and justice must prevail.'

An elder among the protesters, Asiwaju of Ile-Ogbo, Chief Raphael Akanbi Nafiu, presented a copy of petition to the state government, seeking for sanctions against Oluwo.

At the front of the Governor's Office, the protesters were attended to by Osun State Commissioners for Information, Health and Special Adviser to the Governor on Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters.

Also, Osun State Government has said it's aware that the state traditional council is looking into the matter.

The government added that traditional rulers ought to protect and preserve the sacredness of traditional institutions.

The government, in a statement by Osun State Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs. Funke Egbemode, noted that situations where royal fathers engage in public display of temperament did not edify the revered stools of our forebears.

"We believe in the dignity of traditional stools and sacredness of royalty. We will continue to preach peace among all our citizens and harmonious relationship among our traditional rulers.

"Government is aware that Osun State Council of Traditional Rulers has stepped into the matter and we are confident that the council will take appropriate steps to preserve peaceful coexistence among the Obas in the state. We do not want any crisis in any part of the state," the statement said.

Meanwhile, a member of Osun House of Assembly, Hon, Sikiru Okunlade Araoye, has described as unfortunate and avoidable, the face-off between Oba Akanbi and Oba Akinropo.

Speaking yesterday with journalists during the protest, Araoye posited that for a first class monarch to have turned himself to a boxer during a peaceful meeting was a bad episode.

He noted that to avert communal chaos government of Osun State as well as the state House of Assembly should wade in quickly.

Araoye opined that Oluwo has bastardised Yoruba's culture, saying his actions were a disgrace to Yoruba's tradition.

He equally advised government not to allow the matter to be swept under carpets, while urging government of Osun State to separate Ayedire and Olaoluwa from Iwo traditional council to avoid worsening crisis in the area.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jailed Rwandan Musician Mihigo Found Dead in Police Cell
Uproar Over FW De Klerk Foundation Remarks on Apartheid
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Secretary of State Pompeo on Stopover Visits to 3 Africa Capitals
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Army Generals Running Mining, Fuel Cartels in Zimbabwe - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.