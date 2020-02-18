Nigeria: Prisoners Still Subjected to Inhuman Conditions - Reps

18 February 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Balarabe Alkassim

The House of Representatives Committee on Reformatory Institutions says inmates of the Nigerian Correctional facilities are still being held in inhuman conditions.

The chairman of the committee, Anayo Edwin, in a statement yesterday, said despite the fact that the Act provides for implementation of reformatory and rehabilitation programme to aid reintegration of inmates back into the society, not much was being done.

"We're not unaware of several reports on the deplorable state of affairs within the Nigerian Correctional Services and the centres in general, including congestions at the various correctional centres, decaying infrastructure, among other challenges confronting the service," he said.

