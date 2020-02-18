Zimbabwe: Zim Envoy Interfaces With Nationals in South Africa

18 February 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Wallace Ruzvidzo

Zimbabwe's Ambassador to South Africa David Hamadziripi on Friday met Zanu-PF supporters to update them on the state of the nation.

Ambassador Hamadziripi encouraged Zimbabweans living in the neighbouring country to work together and share President Mnangagwa's vision, as the theme for this year was centred on increased productivity.

He said the new dispensation led by President Mnangagwa was closing the net on corrupt activities crippling the economy, with measures being put in place to capacitate the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).

"2019 was a year for austerity as we were fixing the fundamentals of the economy," said Mr Hamadziripi.

"This year, the President has called for production, so let us not sit on our hands.

"The President is seized with this matter (corruption) and he is paying close attention to it. While efforts are being made to capacitate and improve ZACC, citizens ought to take all the evidence they have there and be assured that every case will in time be dealt with accordingly."

Ambassador Hamadziripi urged the Diaspora community to take advantage of the abundant opportunities back home.

"We are going through a hard phase of rebuilding the country and as we all know, building is not easy, but if we work hard and persevere, we will make it," he said.

Ambassador Hamadziripi warned against misinformation doing the rounds on social media, saying that it was only meant to cause "mass disruption".

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jailed Rwandan Musician Mihigo Found Dead in Police Cell
Uproar Over FW De Klerk Foundation Remarks on Apartheid
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Secretary of State Pompeo on Stopover Visits to 3 Africa Capitals
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Army Generals Running Mining, Fuel Cartels in Zimbabwe - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.