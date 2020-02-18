Zimbabwe: Zim Envoy Interfaces With Nationals in South Africa

Zimbabwe's Ambassador to South Africa David Hamadziripi on Friday met Zanu-PF supporters to update them on the state of the nation.

Ambassador Hamadziripi encouraged Zimbabweans living in the neighbouring country to work together and share President Mnangagwa's vision, as the theme for this year was centred on increased productivity.

He said the new dispensation led by President Mnangagwa was closing the net on corrupt activities crippling the economy, with measures being put in place to capacitate the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).

"2019 was a year for austerity as we were fixing the fundamentals of the economy," said Mr Hamadziripi.

"This year, the President has called for production, so let us not sit on our hands.

"The President is seized with this matter (corruption) and he is paying close attention to it. While efforts are being made to capacitate and improve ZACC, citizens ought to take all the evidence they have there and be assured that every case will in time be dealt with accordingly."

Ambassador Hamadziripi urged the Diaspora community to take advantage of the abundant opportunities back home.

"We are going through a hard phase of rebuilding the country and as we all know, building is not easy, but if we work hard and persevere, we will make it," he said.

Ambassador Hamadziripi warned against misinformation doing the rounds on social media, saying that it was only meant to cause "mass disruption".