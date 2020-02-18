South Africa: Gauteng Taxi Violence - 'We Have Dropped the Ball,' Says Transport Official

18 February 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Bheki C. Simelane

'We are really struggling to formalise the taxi industry, also because they are a law unto themselves.'

The commission of inquiry into taxi violence in Gauteng was yesterday (Tuesday 17 February) told of more obstacles to ending minibus taxi wars, with officials in the department admitting they have "dropped the ball".

It was Tshwane's turn to take the witness stand. Representing Tshwane was its assistant director of conflict resolution, Abel Nkadimeng.

With the focus on operating licences, Nkadimeng told the commission that there are two forms of registration. He said some people were fully registered, others conditionally.

"Registration is meant to assist the operator to be captured on the system. The gap in the system in this regard is the fact that it does not capture the period an association remains conditionally registered."

He told the commission that challenges in the Tshwane office stemmed from factors such as lack of political governance and a weak and outdated system. He said the lack of a law enforcement unit in the office increased operators' disrespect for the law and encouraged the culture of impunity.

"We have dropped the ball as far as dealing with non-compliant operators is concerned," Nkadimeng said.

"We are...

