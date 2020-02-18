South Africa: View From Afar - EFF's Sad Spectacle Collides With Detailed and Dignified SONA

17 February 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Saul Musker

Thursday's proceedings in the National Assembly were an indictment of the EFF and a reminder of just how lucky we all are.

It was predictable that, from the moment Speaker Thandi Modise introduced the State of the Nation Address last week, the EFF's pantomime began.

Vuyani Pambo, spokesperson for the party, led the charge against Minister Pravin Gordhan: "Today we sit here with a minister who is working for white monopoly capital, who is making sure that the state-owned entities go to his friends."

This and other hysterical monologues by members of the EFF offered no actual justification for the removal of Minister Gordhan from the National Assembly.

They referred to no rule that would have supported a suspension of proceedings, as if merely disapproving of the president's Cabinet (as presumably most opposition MPs do) were enough.

More importantly, they gave no evidence to support their absurd claims against the minister. They attacked him in increasingly degrading and racist tones, but merely shouting something more loudly does not make it true.

In this sense, the EFF's behaviour in the National Assembly was a reflection of how little it thinks of South African voters.

To put it bluntly, the party must...

