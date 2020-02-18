Rwanda: I Have Potential to Be Top Striker - APR's Byiringiro

LAGUE Byiringiro has emphasized that he has the potential and talent to become one of the best strikers in Rwandan football.

A brace from the young striker against AS Muhanga over weekend ensured that his side, APR, extended their lead at the top of the Rwanda Premier League table to five points after rivals Rayon Sports were upset 2-0 by lowly Sunrise.

The center-forward is part of a 28-man provisional squad that started training Monday afternoon ahead of Rwanda's friendly matches against Cameroon and Congo-Brazzaville next week.

"I am grateful for the progress I am making, and I believe I will keep getting better. There is potential, talent and zeal to be a top striker," he said in an interview with this publication.

The 20-year old added: "I think there is no limit, I will just have to continue working hard and learning from my coaches and teammates."

Asked about his stunning performance against AS Muhanga, Byiringiro was quick to play down individual brilliance, and rather praised 'team effort' for the crucial away victory.

"The win was a result of team effort, every player gave it their best."

After 20 match rounds, and 10 to go, APR top the table with 48 points, five ahead of second-placed Police. Champions are third with 41 points.