Ghana: 192 Runners Confirmed for National Cross-Country Race

17 February 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Andrew Nortey

The National Sports Authority (NSA) has announced that a total of 192 long distance athletes will participate in the 2020 National Cross Country race in the Ajumako Essiam District of the Central Region.

That would be made up of 96 males and the same number of females from all 16 regions.

The event was resurrected in 2019 having being on hiatus for over a decade with last year's edition staged at Mporhor which saw the Central region emerging triumphant.

Its renaissance, according to the Chief Executive of the NSA, Prof. Peter Twumasi, was made possible by his outfit will support from the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) with the aim to unearth talented athletes to compete for the nation at national and international competitions.

Launching it on Friday of this year's National Cross Country, Professor Peter Twumasi said the event was a curtain raiser for the nation's sports calendar.

Director of Sports, Mr. Kweku Abedu Wilson told the media the event will cover a distance of 10km and is expected to be keenly contested.

He said the event will have over 100 officials to ensure a successful event with three school facilities secured to provide accommodation for the athletes that are expected to arrive on Thursday and taken through the route on Friday.

The event is supported by Ghana Gas but according to the NSA, it was opened to other corporate supporters to make the event bigger and better.

